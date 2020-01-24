In The Kitchen: Hazelnut Dusted Diver Scallops

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Kyle Woodruff from Salacia Prime Seafood & Steak joined us in the kitchen making one of the dishes from his upcoming “Truffles & Hazelnuts” Simply Crafted Dinner Series. Kyle made Hazelnut Dusted Dive Scallops.

Salacia Prime Seafood & Steak

Truffles & Hazelnuts: Simply Crafted Dinner Series

Hosted by Executive Chef Kyle Woodruff and the Hilton Culinary Team featuring Special Guest Chef Carlo Zarri, owner of Villa San Carlo in Cortemilia, Italy

Saturday, February 1

Reception at 6:30 p.m.

Dinner at 7 p.m.

All inclusive tickets available at SalaciaVB.com/Events or call (757) 213-3473

This Segment of The Hampton Roads Show is Sponsored by Salacia Prime Seafood & Steak.