In The Kitchen: Hazelnut Dusted Diver Scallops

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Kyle Woodruff from Salacia Prime Seafood & Steak joined us in the kitchen making one of the dishes from his upcoming “Truffles & Hazelnuts” Simply Crafted Dinner Series. Kyle made Hazelnut Dusted Dive Scallops.

Salacia Prime Seafood & Steak
Truffles & Hazelnuts: Simply Crafted Dinner Series
Hosted by Executive Chef Kyle Woodruff and the Hilton Culinary Team featuring Special Guest Chef Carlo Zarri, owner of Villa San Carlo in Cortemilia, Italy
Saturday, February 1
Reception at 6:30 p.m.
Dinner at 7 p.m.

All inclusive tickets available at SalaciaVB.com/Events or call (757) 213-3473

