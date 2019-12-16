In The Kitchen: Happy Hour Specials

In The Kitchen

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We’re in the kitchen with Kevin Sharkey, Owner and Executive Chef at 1608 Crafthouse in Virginia Beach. Today he made popular Happy Hour dishes: Shishito Peppers, Tomato & House Made Mozzarella, Sweet & Tangy Chicken Thighs, House Made Pork Rinds and Focaccia Pizza.

1608 Crafthouse
1608 Pleasure House Road, Virginia Beach
(757) 965-4510
1608Crafthouse.com

You can also keep up with Crafthouse happenings by connecting with them on social media.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by 1608 Crafthouse.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories