PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Catch 31 Fish House and Bar Executive Chef Kevin Gilbert gave us a taste of what is on the menu this weekend for Mother’s Day! Kevin made both halibut florentine and pork chop with apple glazed pork belly, along with a couple of starters.

Warren Zinn, the regional director of operations at Shamin Hotels, gave us information about Wednesday’s hiring event and pet adoption.

Catch 31 Fish House and Bar

Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront

3001 Atlantic Avenue in Virginia Beach

(757) 213-3474

catch31.com

PUPortunities

Hiring and dog adoption event

Wednesday, May 17, 2023

2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Neptune Park on 31st Street

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront.