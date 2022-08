PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Kevin Sharkey from 1608 Crafthouse came into our kitchen with another first! Kevin fixed Halibut Cheeks and a lip-smacking chocolate chip, bourbon brownie topped with some applewood smoked bacon!

1608 Crafthouse

Located at 1608 Pleasure House Road in Virginia Beach

Give them a call at (757) 965-4510

Or visit 1608crafthouse.com

Today’s segment was sponsored by 1608 Crafthouse