PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Serve Restaurant and Taphouse joined HRS on Thursday. Executive Chef, Joe Gardner, made the Serve Cobb Salad with homemade bacon vinaigrette and Girl Scout Cookie Cheesecake!



Serve Restaurant and Taphouse is located at 102 North Main Street in Franklin

(757) 304 – 5270 | Servefranklin.com

Facebook: @ServeRestaurant

Instagram: @ServeFranklinVA

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Serve Restaurant and Taphouse.