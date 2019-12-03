In The Kitchen: Frutti Di Mare

In The Kitchen

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We’re back in the kitchen today with Chef Rodney Bracey from 219 Bistro. Rodney blew us away with his amazing Frutti di Mare.

219 Bistro
219 Granby Street in Norfolk 
Lunch and Dinner Daily and Weekend Brunch
(757) 416-6219
219BISTRO.COM 
You can also connect on Facebook and Instagram

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by 219 Bistro.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories