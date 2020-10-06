In The Kitchen: Fresh Fall Flavors

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Fall is bringing new flavors to the table and it also means the holidays are right around the corner. Let’s see what’s cooking at 1608 Crafthouse with owner and executive chef, Kevin Sharkey.

1608 Crafthouse

1608 Pleasure House Road in Virginia Beach.

Give them a call at (757) 965-4510 or visit 1608Crafthouse.com

You can also connect on social media

And if you’re interested in joining the team email 1608 crafthouse@gmail.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 1608 Crafthouse.

MORE FROM HRS!