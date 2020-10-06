In The Kitchen: Fresh Fall Flavors

In The Kitchen

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Fall is bringing new flavors to the table and it also means the holidays are right around the corner. Let’s see what’s cooking at 1608 Crafthouse with owner and executive chef, Kevin Sharkey.

1608 Crafthouse
1608 Pleasure House Road in Virginia Beach.
Give them a call at (757) 965-4510 or visit 1608Crafthouse.com
You can also connect on social media
And if you’re interested in joining the team email 1608 crafthouse@gmail.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 1608 Crafthouse.

MORE FROM HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***