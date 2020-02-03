In The Kitchen: Fresh and Tasty Greek Bowls

In The Kitchen

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s been a little over a year since we’ve seen Emily Chamness from The Simple Greek in our kitchen and we are so glad to have her back. The fresh and tasty food at The Simple Greek was a perfect way to start the week. Emily built a bowl and loaded up a pita for us.

The Simple Greek
Two locations
1600 Crossways Boulevard in Chesapeake
(757) 390-2887

and 3376 Princess Anne Road in Virginia Beach
(757) 689-3833
Visit TheSimpleGreek.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Simple Greek.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories