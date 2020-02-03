In The Kitchen: Fresh and Tasty Greek Bowls

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s been a little over a year since we’ve seen Emily Chamness from The Simple Greek in our kitchen and we are so glad to have her back. The fresh and tasty food at The Simple Greek was a perfect way to start the week. Emily built a bowl and loaded up a pita for us.

The Simple Greek

Two locations

1600 Crossways Boulevard in Chesapeake

(757) 390-2887



and 3376 Princess Anne Road in Virginia Beach

(757) 689-3833

Visit TheSimpleGreek.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Simple Greek.