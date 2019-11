PORSTMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Michael Kellum from Berret’s Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg made a French Onion Salmon Fillet. It is one of the newest dishes added to their menu.

Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill

199 South Boundary Street in Williamsburg

Make your reservation by calling (757) 253-1847.

You can also connect online at Berrets.com or on Facebook and Twitter @berrets

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show was sponsored by Berret’s Seafood Restaurant.