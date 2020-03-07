In The Kitchen: Flower Power Cupcakes!

by: Sponsored Content

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads Show was joined in the kitchen today by Dawn Eskins from Carolina Cupcakery. She showed us her “Flower Power” line of cupcakes, which was created to do more than just taste awesome! Ten percent of the proceeds from selling the Flower Power Cupcakes will go toward the event Envision Lead Grow will be hosting this month.

Carolina Cupcakery
1200 N. Battlefield Blvd – Chesapeake
Waterside District – Norfolk

Official Dessert Supplier for Maggie McFly’s, Skinny Dip, Great Pizza Company!

For more information, call (757) 351-1548 or visit CarolinaCupcakery.com
Find them on Facebook @Carolina Cupcakery

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Carolina Cupcakery.

