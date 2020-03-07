PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Roads Show was joined in the kitchen today by Dawn Eskins from Carolina Cupcakery. She showed us her “Flower Power” line of cupcakes, which was created to do more than just taste awesome! Ten percent of the proceeds from selling the Flower Power Cupcakes will go toward the event Envision Lead Grow will be hosting this month.
Carolina Cupcakery
1200 N. Battlefield Blvd – Chesapeake
Waterside District – Norfolk
Official Dessert Supplier for Maggie McFly’s, Skinny Dip, Great Pizza Company!
For more information, call (757) 351-1548 or visit CarolinaCupcakery.com
Find them on Facebook @Carolina Cupcakery
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Carolina Cupcakery.
Latest Posts:
- In The Kitchen: Flower Power Cupcakes!
- In The Kitchen: Sweet Treats
- In The Kitchen: Crispy Fried Oysters
- In The Kitchen: Meatless Burgers
- In The Kitchen: Bananas Foster French Toast and Beignets