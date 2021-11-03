In The Kitchen: Fish Tacos

In The Kitchen

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Chef Danny Klubowicz and Kitchen Manager Jason Williams from Jolly Roger Restaurant in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina joined HRS to make their fish tacos with black beans and rice.

Jolly Roger Restaurant
1836 N. Virginia Dare Trail in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina.
make your reservations today for the Jolly Roger “All You Can Eat” Thanksgiving Feast!
Give them a call at (252) 441-6530 or visit JOLLYROGEROBX.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Jolly Roger Restaurant.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter