In The Kitchen: Fall In Love With Seafood!

In The Kitchen

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Fall is a great time to enjoy fresh and local seafood. Johnny Graham from Graham and Rollins Seafood Market joined us today with a wide variety of great seafood that can make your next party shine!

Graham and Rollins Hampton Seafood Market
509 Bassette Street in Hampton
Give them a call at (757) 722-8168 or visit GRAHAMANDROLLINS.com
You can also connect on Facebook and Instagram

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Graham and Rollins Hampton Seafood Market.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter