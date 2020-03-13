In The Kitchen: Drunken Corned Beef with Bubble and Squeak

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Chef Mark Greene proved anyone can be Irish with his twist on a traditional dish while Mixologist Shani Yourman put the shake and pour on a themed cocktail to pair perfectly with your meal.
Southern Flair Pub House
1400 Kempsville Road – Chesapeake
(757) 842-4300
SouthernFlairPH.com
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Southern Flair Pub House.
