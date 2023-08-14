PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Get a great deal on some great pizza! Marketing Sales Manager, Amanda Patneaude, and Papa Johns mascot, “Mr. Slice” stopped by The Hampton Roads Show to talk about “Dollars for Dough” and other ways Papa Johns of Hampton Roads is helping you help local charities, students, and other organizations.

Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads

27 locations throughout Hampton Roads

Place an Order

To learn more about Dollars for Dough: PJcheese.com or call 757-595-5869 Ext. 2

This segment of the Hampton Roads show is sponsored by Papa Johns Pizza of Hampton Roads