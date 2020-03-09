In The Kitchen: Deluxe Pitmaster Sampler

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We are joined in the kitchen today by Jesse Witten and Joy Witten from Q Daddy’s Pitmaster BBQ. For their Hampton Roads Show debut, they prepared their Deluxe Pitmaster Sampler, Bacon Broccoli Salad and Banana Snap Pudding. Be on the lookout for their Wakefield location set to open this summer!
Q Daddy’s Pitmaster BBQ
1007 South Church Street in Smithfield
For more information, call (757) 542-4227 or visit qdaddysbbq.com
Find them on Social Media @ qdaddys_pitmaster_bbq
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Q Daddy’s Pitmaster BBQ.
