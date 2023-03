PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Ladies from Fruitsplash Factory joined us in the kitchen today with some tasty smoothies and a great lunch or dinner item.

FruitSplash Factory, LLC

2108 Starmount Parkway, Suite 300 in Chesapeake

757-405-9727

FruitSplashFactory.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Fruitsplash Factory, LLC.