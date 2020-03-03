In The Kitchen: Crispy Fried Oysters

Breaking News
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Kyle Woodruff, Executive Chef at Salacia Prime Seafood and Steaks, joins us in the kitchen today. He’s making Crispy Fried Oysters, one of the many dishes from his Simply Crafted Barley & Hops Dinner happening next Tuesday.

Salacia Prime Seafood and Steaks- Simply Crafted Dinner Series
Barley & Hops Dinner
Tuesday, March 10, Reception at 6:30 p.m. followed by Dinner at 7 p.m.
To Make Your Reservations, call (757) 213-3473 or visit SalaciaVB.com/events

This Segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Salacia Prime Seafood and Steaks.

