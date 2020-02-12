In The Kitchen: Creme Brulee and Valentine’s Cocktail

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We’re in the kitchen with Chef Michael Kellum from Berret’s Seafood Restaurant in Williamsburg! He’s making creme brulee and a special Valentine’s Day themed cocktail, ahead of their Valentine’s specials running this weekend.

Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill

Valentine’s specials run Friday through Sunday

Reservations strongly recommended!

And they’re open on Presidents Day!

199 South Boundary Street in Williamsburg

Make your reservation by calling (757) 253-1847.

You can also connect online at Berrets.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill.

Latest Posts: