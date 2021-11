PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- It is National Cranberry Relish Day! Mixologist Shani Yourman and

Chef Mark Green joined us to show how to elevate our Thanksgiving dishes while incorporating cranberry relish.

You can find them at 1400 Kempsville Road in Chesapeake.

Give them a call at (757) 842-4300.

You can also find them on Facebook and Instagram.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Southern Flair Pub House.