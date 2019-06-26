In The Kitchen: Crabcake Benedict Brunch Special

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Chef Michael Kellum from Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grille made us his Crabcake Benedict Brunch Special and showed us how to make his Hollandaise sauce and Poached Eggs.

Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grille
199 South Boundary Street in Williamsburg
Make your reservation by calling (757) 253-1847
You can also connect online at Berrets.com or on Facebook @berrets

This segment of the Hampton roads show is sponsored by Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grille.

