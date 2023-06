PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It was a seafood feast in the kitchen today with Lloyd Moonga and Eric Powell from the Renaissance Hotel. Lloyd made Crab Stuffed Flounder with a Scallop starter.

Renaissance Hotel

425 Water Street in Downtown Portsmouth

(757) 673 – 3000 or visit renaissanceportnorfolkwaterfront hotel.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Renaissance Hotel.