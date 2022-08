PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Michael Kellum from Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill joined us in the kitchen today and showed us how they serve their signature dish, crab cakes.

Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill

199 South Boundary Street, Williamsburg

757-253-1847

berrets.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill.