PORSTMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We’re in the kitchen today with Emily Haus from Baked Bistro and Graham & Rollins Seafood Market while she makes their Crab Cake Benny!

Graham & Rollins Seafood Market

509 Bassette Street

Hampton

GrahamAndRollins.com

(757) 722-8168

Baked Bistro

22 Wine Street

Hampton

(757) 224-8925

Facebook @BakedBistroHampton

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Graham & Rollins Seafood Market and Baked Bistro.