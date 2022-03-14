In the Kitchen: Corned Beef and Cabbage Eggrolls

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today, we celebrated Mardi Gras and St. Patrick’s Day in the kitchen with Mixologist Shani Yurman and Chef Mark Green from Southern Flair Pub House.

Chef Mark cooked up some corned beef and cabbage eggrolls while Shani mixed a Mardi Gras-inspired martini.

Southern Flair Pub House is located at 1400 Kempsville Road in Chesapeake. Their number is (757) 842-4300 and you can find them on Facebook.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Southern Flair Pub House.