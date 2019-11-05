In the Kitchen: Collard Greens, Stuffing and Sweet Potato Casserole

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We were in the kitchen today with Danny Klubowicz and Andrea Sullivan from Jolly Roger in Kill Devil Hills. They’re making collard greens, stuffing and sweet potato casserole!

Jolly Roger Restaurant

1836 N. Virginia Dare Trail

Kill Devil Hills, NC

JollyRogerOBX.com

(252) 441-6530

Check out their calendar; they have something going on every day! And make your reservations today for their All-You-Can Eat Thanksgiving Feast!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Jolly Roger Restaurant.