In The Kitchen: Collaboration With a Side of Creativity!

In The Kitchen

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Kenny Sloane from “Fin Seafood” and Patrick Evans-Hylton from “Virginia Eats + Drinks” have a peview of “The Great Chefs of Virginia” culinary experience series coming soon to the Cavalier Hotel and Beach Club.

Chef Sloane prepared Rockfish with fermented garlic, colorful roasted vegetables and a butternut “fireworks” sauce.

The Great Chefs of Virginia Culinary Series
Featuring Chef Kenny Sloane from Fin Seafood
Becca Restaurant at The Historic Cavalier Hotel and Beach Club
4200 Atlantic Avenue – Virginia Beach
Get your reservation before it sells out!
Call (757) 965-9899 or visit Great Chefs VA.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by The Great Chefs of Virginia Culinary Series.

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.

The Hampton Roads Show

