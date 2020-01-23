In The Kitchen: Collaboration With a Side of Creativity!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Kenny Sloane from “Fin Seafood” and Patrick Evans-Hylton from “Virginia Eats + Drinks” have a peview of “The Great Chefs of Virginia” culinary experience series coming soon to the Cavalier Hotel and Beach Club.

Chef Sloane prepared Rockfish with fermented garlic, colorful roasted vegetables and a butternut “fireworks” sauce.

The Great Chefs of Virginia Culinary Series

Featuring Chef Kenny Sloane from Fin Seafood

Becca Restaurant at The Historic Cavalier Hotel and Beach Club

4200 Atlantic Avenue – Virginia Beach

Get your reservation before it sells out!

Call (757) 965-9899 or visit Great Chefs VA.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by The Great Chefs of Virginia Culinary Series.