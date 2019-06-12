In The Kitchen: Citrus Honey-Glazed Scottish Salmon

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Experience great steaks, seafood and the raw bar at River Stone Chophouse! Executive chef Dallas Walton and Sommelier Charlie Rizzo joined us in the kitchen and they made Citrus Honey Glazed Scottish Salmon with Shiitake Mushrooms and Asparagus.

River Stone Chophouse

8032 Harbour View Blvd.

Make your reservations for Father’s Day Brunch Buffet this Sunday, June 16

(757) 638-7990

RiverStoneChophouse.com

They’re participating in Suffolk Restaurant Week, which starts June 22 and runs through June 29.

