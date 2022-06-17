PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Kyle Fowlkes from Sate Kitchen Food Truck joined us in the kitchen today with good friends from Tradition Brewing Company. Kyle made chipotle peach glaze pork tenderloin with help from a new brew at Tradition Brewing Company.

Sate Kitchen Food Truck, The New American Kitchen

DON’T FORGET THE NEW SUMMER MENU!

Visit SATEKITCHEN.COM to see where you can find him — and see what Chef Kyle has on the menu for breakfast, lunch and catering.

You can also connect on Facebook & Instagram for the weekly roaming schedule and online ordering.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Sate Kitchen Food Truck.