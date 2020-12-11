In The Kitchen: Chicken Cordon Bleu Sate

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you are out and about, keep an eye out for the Sate Kitchen food truck. Chef and owner Kyle Fowlkes puts out top-notch food. He stopped by our studio and made us Chicken Cordon Bleu Sate with Smoked Gouda Mornay over Yukon gold whipped potatoes.

Sate KitchenThe Roaming New American Kitchen
Visit SATEKITCHEN.com to see what Chef Kyle has on the menu for breakfast, lunch, and catering. You can also connect on Facebook & Instagram for the weekly roaming schedule and online ordering.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Sate Kitchen.

