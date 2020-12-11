In The Kitchen: Chicken Cordon Bleu Sate

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you are out and about, keep an eye out for the Sate Kitchen food truck. Chef and owner Kyle Fowlkes puts out top-notch food. He stopped by our studio and made us Chicken Cordon Bleu Sate with Smoked Gouda Mornay over Yukon gold whipped potatoes.

Sate Kitchen – The Roaming New American Kitchen

Visit SATEKITCHEN.com to see what Chef Kyle has on the menu for breakfast, lunch, and catering. You can also connect on Facebook & Instagram for the weekly roaming schedule and online ordering.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Sate Kitchen.

