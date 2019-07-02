In The Kitchen: Chesapeake Rockfish over Coconut Rice with Key Lime Salsa

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Nik Aristy and Cameron Gwaltney from First Colonial Inn joined us in the kitchen today and made a flavorful Chesapeake Rockfish over Coconut Rice with Key Lime Salsa. They also told us about the Farmers Market coming to First Colonial Inn on July 3 and on July 17 from 11 a.m .to 2 p.m.

First Colonial Inn Senior Living Community

845 First Colonial Road

LIFEATFIRSTCOLONIALINN.com

Farmer’s July 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on July 17.

No RSVP needed!

And mark your calendar for the Summer Concert Series in the Courtyard with James Curry Thursday, July 25 at 6:30 p.m.

RSVP (757) 428-2884

