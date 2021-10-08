In The Kitchen: Charleston-Style Shrimp & Grits

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — There’s a new restaurant coming to Hampton Roads serving up original Southern Flare – Soulivia’s Art & Soul Restaurant.

Chef and Owner, Camille Sheppard-Parrish joined HRS to cook up Charleston-style shrimp and grits, while giving us a background on the new restaurant.

Soulivia’s Art & Soul Restaurant

141 Hillcrest Parkway Suite 100 in Chesapeake

You can call (757) 908-2155 or visit SouliviasArtandSoul.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Soulivia’s Art & Soul Restaurant.