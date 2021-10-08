In The Kitchen: Charleston-Style Shrimp & Grits

In The Kitchen

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — There’s a new restaurant coming to Hampton Roads serving up original Southern Flare – Soulivia’s Art & Soul Restaurant.

Chef and Owner, Camille Sheppard-Parrish joined HRS to cook up Charleston-style shrimp and grits, while giving us a background on the new restaurant.

Soulivia’s Art & Soul Restaurant
141 Hillcrest Parkway Suite 100 in Chesapeake
You can call (757) 908-2155 or visit SouliviasArtandSoul.com.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Soulivia’s Art & Soul Restaurant.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

HR Show on Twitter