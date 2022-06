PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Handy and tasty! Brooke Haushalter from Brook’s Boards and Boxes joined us in the kitchen with some great looking and tasting charcuterie cups.

Brooke’s Boards and Boxes LLC

Offering charcuterie and more for all occasions!

(757) 618-9281

Order on Facebook brookesboardsandboxes 757 and Instragram brookesboardsandboxes 757

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Brooke’s Boards and Boxes LLC.