In the Kitchen: Charcuterie Boards and Candy Kabobs

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Kellie Moore from Boards and Moore joined us on the show today to walk us through creating some savory charcuterie boards and kabobs with a twist.

Boards and Moore specializes in custom charcuterie boards, letter & number boxes, dessert boards, candy boxes, and custom candy kabobs. They are also now providing business seminars and workshops for those that want to learn, including a “Girls That Graze” event happening on March 19!

Based locally in Chesapeake, you can give Boards and Moore a call at (757) 793-1823. Also, visit them on Facebook and Instagram.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Boards and Moore.

