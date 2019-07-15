In The Kitchen: Catfish and Crawfish Etouffee

Breaking News
In The Kitchen

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We were in the kitchen today with chefs Alan Parker and Ronald Washington from Southern Eats. One of the more than two dozen restaurants participating in Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week. They made a couple of dishes from their special menu for the event which was Catfish and Crawfish Etouffee.

Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week
435 Monticello Ave. Downtown Norfolk
Happening NOW through SUNDAY, JULY 21
Lots of chef-owned and independent restaurants
$12 lunch and brunch deals
$25 and $35 dinners
Reservations recommended
Great opportunity to check out an old favorite or try a new place you’ve been wanting to go to.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show was sponsored by Southern Eats/ Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week

