In The Kitchen: Caprese Filet Mignon

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Valentine’s Day is coming up, so now is the time to plan the dinner for your special someone. We were joined in the kitchen today by Chef Kyle Fowlkes from Cyprus Grille at Embassy Suites as he demonstrated some menu items that will be available at their Valentine’s Dinner!

Cyprus Grille at Embassy Suites in Hampton
Valentine’s Day Dinner
Three Courses and a bottle of champagne!
5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Call (757) 827-8200 to make a reservation!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Cyprus Grill at Embassy Suites.

