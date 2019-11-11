In The Kitchen: Cajun Ribeye

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) - If you are headed to the Dead & Company show in Hampton this weekend, you may want to head to Stuft Restaurant & Food Truck before or after the show.

Owner Casey Haas and Wyatt Bowman came on the HRS show today with a preview of a couple of the munchie items on the menu… Godzilla Fries and Beercheese Fries. Great food and music this weekend at STUFT!