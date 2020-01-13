Closings & Delays
Paul D. Camp Community College

In The Kitchen: Butter-Poached Lobster Tail

In The Kitchen

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Restaurant Week is underway and now you have a chance to discover 29 great restaurants. Michele Smith and Greg Gipson from Indulge Bakery and Bistro came into our kitchen today and made Butter Poached Lobster Tail. Cheryl Morales from Newport News Hospitality Association gave us what we need to know about Newport News Restaurant Weeks!

Indulge Bakery & Bistro
10359 Warwick Blvd-Newport News
Wine & Cheese Every Third Thursday of the Month
Five Course Valentine’s Dinner
Friday, February 14 RSVP
(757) 594-1399
indulgebakeryandbistro.com

7th Annual Newport News Restaurant Week
Going on now through January 25

Visit Newport News Restaurant Week.com for a list of participating restaurants, menus and more. Or connect on social media!

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Newport News Hospitality Association.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Enter this week for a chance to win tickets to see "Monster Jam" at Hampton Coliseum, January 17-19. PLAY NOW! 

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories