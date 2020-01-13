In The Kitchen: Butter-Poached Lobster Tail

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Restaurant Week is underway and now you have a chance to discover 29 great restaurants. Michele Smith and Greg Gipson from Indulge Bakery and Bistro came into our kitchen today and made Butter Poached Lobster Tail. Cheryl Morales from Newport News Hospitality Association gave us what we need to know about Newport News Restaurant Weeks!
Indulge Bakery & Bistro
10359 Warwick Blvd-Newport News
Wine & Cheese Every Third Thursday of the Month
Five Course Valentine’s Dinner
Friday, February 14 RSVP
(757) 594-1399
indulgebakeryandbistro.com
7th Annual Newport News Restaurant Week
Going on now through January 25
Visit Newport News Restaurant Week.com for a list of participating restaurants, menus and more. Or connect on social media!
