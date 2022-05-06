PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Kyle Fowlkes from Sate Kitchen joined us today to cook up a fun dish for Mother’s Day Brunch. He showed us how to make some perfectly sweet Fruity Pebbles French Toast.

Sate Kitchen is celebrating moms all weekend, and serving brunch Saturday and Sunday! Go here to see where you can find Chef Kyle, and see what he’s got on the menu for breakfast, lunch, and catering. You can also find him on Facebook and Instagram for his weekly roaming schedule and to order online.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Sate Kitchen Food Truck, the New American Kitchen.