In The Kitchen: Brown Stew Snapper

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A little bit of the island life joined us on Thursday in our kitchen! Mike Palmer is the owner of MP Island Cafe. Mike and Chef Charles Mighty came into our kitchen and made brown stew snapper.

MP Island Café is sponsoring The Virginia Caribbean Food and Music Festival at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex on July 13.

MP Island Cafe

Four locations in Hampton Roads

6109 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.

2307 Border Road Chesapeake

5583 Portsmouth Blvd. Portsmouth

12914 Jefferson Ave. Newport News

MPISLANDCAFEONLINE.COM

