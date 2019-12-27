In The Kitchen: Braised Osso Bucco with Winter Vegetable Polenta

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you make a trip to the Outer Banks this season, check out the Lifesaving Station Restaurant at Sanderling Resort. Chef Adam West came into our kitchen and showed us a couple of tasty dishes on the New Year’s Eve menu. Adam made Prosciutto Fig Balsamic Pizza with Gorgonzola Cheese and Braised Osso Bucco with Winter Vegetable Polenta.

The Lifesaving Station Restaurant at Sanderling Resort
Open Year Round – Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner
1461 Duck Road in Duck, North Carolina.
The 2020 Keeper’s Table Dinner is coming up Saturday, March 7
To get tickets or make your dinner reservations anytime, call (855) 401-4681
You can also visit
SANDERLING – RESORT.com

