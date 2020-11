PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It’s always time to eat great food! So today, we visited Southern Flair Pub House in Chesapeake to see what’s on special and how they are helping their neighbors in these tough times.

Southern Flair Pub House

1400 Kempsville Road in Chesapeake

(757) 842-4300

SouthernFlairPH.com

Find them on Facebook and Instagram

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Southern Flair Pub House.

MORE FROM HRS!