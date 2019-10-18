In the Kitchen: Boursin Chicken with Pesto Cream

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Fahnta Hales & Ula Okrasa from Topgolf in Virginia Beach came to into our kitchen and made Boursin Chicken with Pesto Cream and a Winter Salad. Topgolf Virginia Beach is one of the restaurants participating in the March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction next week.

TOPGOLF Virginia Beach

5444 Greenwich Road

Virginia Beach

(757) 837-0406

TOPGOLF.COM

March of Dimes 2019 Signature Chefs Auction

Thursday, October 24th at Sheraton Norfolk Waterside

For tickets and information, visit Signature Chefs.org/Hampton Roads

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Topgolf Virginia Beach.