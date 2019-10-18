In the Kitchen: Boursin Chicken with Pesto Cream

In The Kitchen

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Fahnta Hales & Ula Okrasa from Topgolf in Virginia Beach came to into our kitchen and made Boursin Chicken with Pesto Cream and a Winter Salad. Topgolf Virginia Beach is one of the restaurants participating in the March of Dimes Signature Chefs Auction next week.

TOPGOLF Virginia Beach
5444 Greenwich Road
Virginia Beach
(757) 837-0406
TOPGOLF.COM

March of Dimes 2019 Signature Chefs Auction
Thursday, October 24th at Sheraton Norfolk Waterside
For tickets and information, visit Signature Chefs.org/Hampton Roads

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Topgolf Virginia Beach.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories