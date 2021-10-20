In the Kitchen: Bottlecraft with Kung Food Kitchen!

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Bottlecraft with Kung Food Kitchen and Managing Partner, Evan Vang joined us on HRS to talk about the 5-Year Anniversary Celebration which includes bringing back Crispy Vang Rolls very similar to lumpia!

Join in their 5th Anniversary Celebration this Saturday at 6 p.m. featuring DJ CAN ROCK.
1560 Laskin Road at Hilltop East Shopping Center in Virginia Beach.
Give them a call at (757) 995-7891 or visit BottleCraft.com
You can also connect with Bottlecraft and Kung Food Kitchen on Facebook and Instagram @kungfoodkitchen

