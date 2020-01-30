1  of  2
Live Now
Senators resume questioning legal teams in impeachment trial “Big Game Bound” – Redskins Head Coach Ron Rivera helps breakdown the SB coaching matchup .

In The Kitchen: Boil Bay Cajun Seafood and Bar

In The Kitchen

by: , Sponsored

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Feed yourself or the whole family with an enormous seafood boil, po boy sandwich, or overflowing basket. Boil Bay Cajun Seafood and Bar also offers carry out, karaoke, and happy hour specials every day of the week! You can also save a seat for the Big Game and enjoy food and drink specials starting one hour before kickoff!

Boil Bay Cajun Seafood & Bar
3244 Holland Road
Virginia Beach
(757) 689-8888
BOIL BAY.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Boil Bay Cajun Seafood & Bar

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories