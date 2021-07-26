In The Kitchen: Big Ol’ Pretzel and Charred Shishito Peppers

In The Kitchen

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We’re in the Kitchen with Kevin Sharkey, Owner and Executive Chef at 1608 Crafthouse. They are back in business after a fire in a neighboring storefront caused smoke and water damage. Kevin is showing us their spin on brussel sprouts and a family favorite, the big ol’ pretzel.

1608 Crafthouse is located at 1608 Pleasure House Road in Virginia Beach.
Give them a call at (757) 965-4510 or visit 1608Crafthouse.com you can also follow them on social media @1608crafthousevb.

