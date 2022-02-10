In the Kitchen: Big Game Chicken Three Ways

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Meika Davis, the CEO of Lady M Soul2Soul, joined HRS in the kitchen to explain how to make chicken three ways for your Super Bowl party!

She started off with BBQ chicken quesadillas, then used that same BBQ chicken to make sliders and a flatbread. Lady M Soul2Soul offers private in-home cooking and specializes in Soul Food, southern desserts and speciality sweet teas.

Giving back to the community is near and dear to Davis’ heart so she offers special rates for school, non-profits, and church events.

Lady M Soul2Soul LLC is based out of Newport News but travel to you for catering.
(757) 775-3302
Find them on Facebook or Instagram.

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Lady M Soul2Soul.

