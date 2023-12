PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — It was a vegan party in the HRS kitchen today! Tree Kelty with Soulfull Vegan Va and Crystal Chatman with The Veganish Kitchen made the Big Daddy Mapp Black Bean Burger, and told us about Virginia’s first Vegan Health and Wellness Expo.

Soulfull Vegan Va

Don’t miss The Vegan Health and Wellness Expo on Sunday, Jan. 14 at Norfolk Scope.

202-413-4083 or visit them online at soulfullveganva.com.

