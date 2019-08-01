In The Kitchen: Beercheese Nachos

by: Sponsored Content

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – There’s nothing quite as satisfying as a loaded plate of nachos! Casey Haas, owner of STUFT Restaurant and food truck and DC Clark came into our kitchen and showed off their famous Beercheese Nachos. STUFT has a Dine-N-Donate program where, on the first Monday of every month STUFT, will donate 10% of their sales to the Team STUFT Walk to End Alzheimers Fundraiser.

STUFT – Restaurant and Food Truck
24 N. Mallory Street
Hampton
(757) 224-1314
Stuftstreetfood.com
Facebook @StuftStreetFood

