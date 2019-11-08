In The Kitchen: Beercheese and Godzilla Fries

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you are headed to the Dead & Company show in Hampton this weekend, you may want to head to Stuft Restaurant & Food Truck before or after the show.

Owner Casey Haas and Wyatt Bowman came on the HRS show today with a preview of a couple of the munchie items on the menu… Godzilla Fries and Beercheese Fries. Great food and music this weekend at STUFT!

STUFT – Restaurant and Food Truck

24 N. Mallory Street

Hampton

(757) 224-1314

Stuft street food.com

You can also find them on facebook and instagram

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by STUFT – Restaurant and Food Truck.