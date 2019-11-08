In The Kitchen: Beercheese and Godzilla Fries

In The Kitchen

by: Sponsored Content

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you are headed to the Dead & Company show in Hampton this weekend, you may want to head to Stuft Restaurant & Food Truck before or after the show.

Owner Casey Haas and Wyatt Bowman came on the HRS show today with a preview of a couple of the munchie items on the menu… Godzilla Fries and Beercheese Fries. Great food and music this weekend at STUFT!

STUFT – Restaurant and Food Truck
24 N. Mallory Street
Hampton
(757) 224-1314
Stuft street food.com
You can also find them on facebook and instagram

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by STUFT – Restaurant and Food Truck.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories