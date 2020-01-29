In The Kitchen: Baked Goodies

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Baker Brenda Harford and marketing manager Linda Thompson from “Whole-ly” Rollers Bakery were in the kitchen today showing us their delicious, baked goodies, perfect for your Super Bowl party this weekend.

Featured treats include rolls, assorted pie tarts and a pound cake!

“Whole-Ly” Rollers Bakery
2500 Church Street, Norfolk
and
200 North Battlefield Boulevard, Chesapeake
(757) 717-3999
whole-lyrollers.com
Twitter: @ly_whole
Instagram: @wholelyrollers

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by “Whole-ly” Rollers Bakery.

